Kiwanis member seeks help in exploring club's history
WINCHESTER — Calling all history detectives. The Kiwanis Club of Winchester needs your help. As the civic organization prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, member Scott Straub is working to find photos of every person who served as the club’s president. All told, that’s 99 people dating back to June 23, 1922. (The 100th person is president-elect Lynnette Embree, who will take office at a Sept. 24 installation banquet.)www.winchesterstar.com
