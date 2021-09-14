Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes bills supported by Rowan County lawmakers

RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper last week vetoed a handful of bills supported and sponsored by Rowan County’s Republican lawmakers. Both Rep. Harry Warren, who represents a portion of Rowan County, and Rep. Wayne Sasser, who represents portions of Rowan, Stanly and Cabarrus counties, signed on as sponsors of House Bill 805, which aims to “prevent rioting and civil disorder.” The bill increases some penalties for current offenses and for assaults on emergency personnel, and it creates new offenses related to rioting. The bill also authorizes civil action for injuries to people or property as a result of rioting or looting during an emergency and creates requirements for bail and pretrial release for those charged with such offenses.