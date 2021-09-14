CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Clint Barton Meets His Hero Namesake In Hawkeye Series Trailer

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios is bringing us a new series this holiday season with Hawkeye on Disney+, and the first trailer shows Clint Barton meeting his fellow Hawkeye in Kate Bishop. Marvel released the trailer and poster for the MCU series on Monday, which you can check out below. The trailer features...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju & More Star In 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer television series has arrived!. Madison Iseman and Brianne Tju are among those who star in the Prime Video series, which is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Brian D'arcy James
Person
Zahn Mcclarnon
Person
Vera Farmiga
flickdirect.com

Hawkeye Trailer

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. “Hawkeye” debuts on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.
MOVIES
KVAL

Hawkeye hits New York for Christmas in Disney+ series trailer

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Hawkeye is coming home to Disney+ for the holidays. Two Hawkeyes, more accurately. And a dog. Marvel unveiled the first trailer Monday for its November-debuting series, which features Jeremy Renner reprising his “Avengers” role as Clint “Hawkeye” Barton and introduces Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the self-described "world's greatest archer."
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Official Synopsis Reveals Clint Barton's Post-Endgame Fate

Everyone is loving the first Hawkeye trailer as it teases an awesome action comedy set during the holidays. You know, like Die Hard. But what has Clint Barton been up to before he shows up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series? The official synopsis for the Disney+ show reveals Clint's fate after the events in Avengers: Endgame.
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

Marvel drops first ‘Hawkeye’ series trailer, and it’s a family Christmas special

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the new “Hawkeye” series on Monday, giving Marvel fans their first glimpse a the upcoming Disney+ original series. “Hawkeye” will center around Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who has to leave his family during the holiday season to, well, fight crime and atone for the sins he’s made as Ronin (as seen in “Avengers: Endgame”).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namesake#Pizza Dog
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Series Will Reportedly Drop First Trailer Next Week

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of people believed that Avengers: Endgame will finally end the reign of comic book cinema but obviously, that's not the case. If anything, the so-called superhero fatigue has yet to kick in, and to be honest, I don't think it will anytime soon. In fact, despite the fact that Marvel Studios has been drowning fans with Disney+ content since January, fans seem to want more, and unsurprisingly, Kevin Feige and his crew obliges.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Official Trailer for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series with Renner & Steinfeld

"When I wore this suit, I made a whole lot of enemies." Marvel has unveiled the first official trailer for the Hawkeye series, continuing with acclaimed TV shows connected to the MCU following "WandaVision" and "Loki" earlier this year. This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with the most adorable Golden Retriever, of course, who is playing "Lucky" from the comics. I really dig the holiday vibe of this, Marvel definitely knows how to craft an entertaining show that everyone be watching this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
987thebull.com

Check Out The First Trailer for the Disney+/Marvel Series “Hawkeye”

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow!. Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” will start streaming November 24th on Disney+!. The new series is set in post-blip New York City focused on former Avenger, Clint Barton, who has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official Trailer

Watch Marvel Studios' Hawkeye trailer. The new TV mini series features Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), another archer from Marvel's comics. The cast also includes Fra Fee, Vera Farmiga, Zahn McClarnon, Tony Dalton, Brian d'Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Directed by Rhys Thomas and duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts on Disney Plus on November 24, 2021.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Game Informer Online

Watch Hawkeye And Kate Bishop Join Forces In New Series Trailer

The Disney+ Hawkeye television show launches this holiday season, and the new trailer released earlier today is all about sharing that lovely Christmas spirit with fans of the hero. The scenes on display delved into Hawkeye’s dark past, his relationship with his family, and an enthusiastic apprentice named Kate Bishop. The two heroes join forces to take down some baddies and get home in time to open presents. You can watch the trailer below.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Hawkeye Trailer: The Least Mighty Avenger Gets His Own Disney+ Series

Move over, "Die Hard." Fans have been looking forward to Marvel's "Hawkeye" series with great anticipation upon learning it would be loosely inspired by the exceedingly well-received Matt Fraction and David Aja comic storyline, but this morning's trailer for the series definitively answers a much different, though equally important question: whether the MCU would ever set a story around the holiday season ever again. That's right, "Hawkeye" is officially a Christmas show and we're already in a festive mood about it. Check out the first trailer and poster for the Disney+ superhero series below.
TV SERIES
IGN

Hawkeye Just Introduced Three New Marvel Heroes (and One's a Dog) - Trailer Breakdown

The first trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye has landed, and it's filled with holiday cheer. Yes, Hawkeye is a Christmas show, so prepare yourself for some Die Hard and Home Alone vibes. It also looks to draw heavily from Matt Fraction and David Aja's hugely celebrated comic run, with references aplenty in the trailer's couple of minutes alone. So let's hit that rewind button and break down everything that the Marvel's Hawkeye trailer reveals!
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Hawkeye Synopsis Confirms Clint Barton Is No Longer An Active Avenger

This Monday, fans saw the first trailer for Hawkeye arrive online, teasing the internet’s next Marvel TV obsession once it debuts this Christmas season. Though Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton has been knocking around the MCU since his cameo in 2011’s Thor, this series marks his first time starring in his own solo vehicle. Having said that, Clint will find himself a new partner in crime-fighting in the form of Kate Bishop, as played by Hailee Steinfeld.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Lucky The Pizza Dog Fans Are Loving His Appearance In the Hawkeye Trailer

Earlier today came the official trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye from Marvel Studios offering the first look at the new Disney+ series. With this brief glimpse of the show we saw teases of what to expect like how Clint Barton and Kate Bishop meet each other plus confirming a Christmas time setting for the series. The trailer also revealed some of the characters that will appear including Marvel hero Echo, the villainous Tracksuit Draculas, and the fan-favorite Lucky aka Pizza Dog. First introduced in the Matt Fraction/David Aja run of the comics, which is clearly very influential on the new series, fans have taken to social media to flip out about the first official look at Lucky in the new series.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Jeremy Renner passes down his bow in fun, holiday-themed trailer for Hawkeye

I'll admit that I wasn't exactly excited about Marvel's upcoming Hawkeye spinoff series on Disney+. It seemed like an odd choice, given the character's relatively minor role in the various Avengers films. But the studio released the official trailer this morning, and I might just change my mind. Hawkeye looks like a fun, comedy-action holiday romp and will debut on the streaming platform just in time for the Thanksgiving/Christmas season.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy