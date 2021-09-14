Jury selection begins for murder trial of woman in fish arcade shooting
SALISBURY — Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of a Salisbury woman charged with second-degree murder after a deadly fish arcade shooting. Dedric Michelle Mason, 45, was originally charged in April 2018 following an incident at the Fishzilla Arcade located at 1812 E. Innes St. Salisbury Police found James Christopher Davis, 45, of Albemarle with a gunshot wound. Davis was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m.www.salisburypost.com
