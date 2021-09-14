How “The Suicide Squad” Used Bloodsport as a Second-Hand Deadshot

Assuming that you’ve seen James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad“, which apparently has nothing to do with “Suicide Squad”.. but also does at the same time, you’ve noticed that instead of hit assassin Deadshot we got.. hit assassin Bloodsport. There are more than just differences between the two mercenaries that makes these two different characters from their comic origins and beyond. While the characters were clearly entirely different from each other, they are very easily comparable to each other, so much so that DC replaced Will Smith’s Deadshot from the original installment with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Immediate differences between the two villains are their associations with Batman and Superman, respectively. Several characters from the DC universe are showcased in both movies and each explored the lore of the universe in their own ways. Below, we discussed the character’s differences, from their comic origins to their DCEU movie debuts, and how they’re truly different from one another.