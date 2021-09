Wilson completed 18 of 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Colts. Wilson didn't do much on the ground (five carries for nine yards), but he didn't need to after dissecting the Colts' secondary from the pocket. The 32-year-old replicated his four-score performance from Week 1 of the 2020 season, and his fantasy managers are hoping the superstar quarterback can also replicate the 10 touchdowns he rattled off over the following two weeks as well. Indianapolis is no slouch on defense, so Wilson's matchup against a young Tennessee Titans defense next Sunday shouldn't worry his managers.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO