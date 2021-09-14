CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

JAMES RICHARD HOLT JR., “RICK”

Herald-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMES RICHARD HOLT JR., “RICK,” 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Father Mark Goldman officiating. Entombment and military rites will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Beard Mortuary. He was born April 29, 1951, in Rainelle, W.Va., son of the late James Richard and Jeanette Nutter Holt. Rick had many accomplishments in his life. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and was a proud WVU graduate. While in the U.S. Air Force he developed a love for flight. He was a former business owner, a school teacher and was previously employed at the VA Medical Center. He was a member of the All Saints Anglican Church. He was also an American Chemical Society member. Rick was very active with the local Boy Scouts of America as a scout leader. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Johnson Holt; a son, Seth Richard Holt of Huntington; siblings Cindy Holt of Huntington, W.Va., Jane Holt-Duecaster and husband David of Fort Worth, Texas, Vicki Byers of Ravenna, Ohio and Norman Holt of San Antonio, Texas; a brother-in-law, Roger Johnson of Huntington; three nephews, two nieces and many cousins whom he kept in close contact with. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to VA Medical Center c/o The Fisher House, Jason Wyant, 1540 Spring Valley Dr., Huntington, WV 25704. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

