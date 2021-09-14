CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Federal funding to aid healthcare providers is welcome relief

WVNews
 9 days ago

As West Virginia battles another deadly surge of COVID-19, with hospitals filling up at a pace not seen to date, it is truly welcome news that more federal funding may be available to them to help fight the surge and after-effects. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Monday that more...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthcaredive.com

HHS to release $25.5B in COVID-19 relief funding for providers

HHS said Friday it will make available $25.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funds that had already been earmarked for providers, who can begin applying for the funds on Sept. 29. About one-third of the money will be prioritized for rural providers who predominantly serve Medicaid, CHIP and Medicare patients. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gadsden Times

‘Now’s not the time to have a heart attack’: South Alabama hospital welcomes federal staffing aid

Dale County and several neighboring counties have hospitals that are operating understaffed as more patients than they are prepared for enter their doors every day. “Now's not the time to have a heart attack, or a major car wreck, or something serious because there is nowhere to send you,” Dale Medical Center CEO Vernon Johnson said. “We are holding patients in our emergency room, trying to find beds for them to go to, so they can receive appropriate care.”
ALABAMA STATE
KMBC.com

$50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds stalled in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — A plan in Kansas to allocate $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds towards retention incentives for nurses and frontline workers has stalled. Top Republican legislators voiced concerns Wednesday about which hospitals would receive the money and how those funds would be spent. Governor Laura Kelly’s bipartisan...
KANSAS STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa County Approves $4M From Federal Virus Relief Funds For OSU Medical Center Expansion

Tulsa County Commissioners on Monday approved their biggest allocation of American Rescue Plan funding to date: $4 million for the expansion of OSU Medical Center. The medical center received $120 million from Congress for a new veterans hospital, and the City of Tulsa and private donors have given money to OSU for what’s billed as the biggest downtown development in decades. Board of County Commissioners Chair Stan Sallee said OSU has also been in talks to double the capacity of the psychiatric hospital.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
dailymemphian.com

Hospitals to receive more federal funds for pandemic relief

Portal for applying will open Sept. 29; no date yet on when funds will arrive. Longtime journalist Jane Roberts is a Minnesotan by birth and a Memphian by choice. She's lived and reported in the city more than two decades. She covers healthcare and higher education for The Daily Memphian.
HEALTH SERVICES
Dothan Eagle

Enrollment loss, federal COVID-19 relief funds considered in proposed DCS budget

A proposed budget for the Dothan City School system takes into account declining student enrollment and temporary federal funding. Finance Director Stephanie Walker presented a $125 million spending budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year to school board members at their first public budget hearing Monday night. Another year in lower...
DOTHAN, AL
Niles Daily Star

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools is using its federally-issued COVID-19 relief funds to help students combat the pandemic-induced learning loss. Since March of 2020, three bills have been passed by Congress that have provided more than $190 billion to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. In total, between...
DOWAGIAC, MI
McKnight's

SNFs have advantage with new provider relief funds, one key is filing early

Skilled nursing facilities should have the advantage against other healthcare providers in getting much needed additional COVID-19 relief funds being made available by the Department of Health and Human Services. HHS on Friday announced that starting Sept. 29 it’s making $25.5 billion in new money from the Provider Relief Fund...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kaufman
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
David Mckinley
The Independent

Consumers get online tool to check nursing home vaccine data

Families and patients have a new online tool to compare COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing homes, Medicare announced Tuesday, addressing complaints from consumer groups and lawmakers that the critical data had been too difficult to find.The information is now being made available through the “Care Compare” feature at Medicare.gov, the online tool for basic research on quality and safety issues at nursing homes. Consumers will be able to compare up to three nursing homes at the same time, and the webpage shows vaccination rates for residents and staff, as well as national and state averages."We want to give people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

West Virginia Navigator to use federal funding to boost efforts to get residents registered for insurance; will open more offices and hire 16 new employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A significant boost in federal funding will allow West Virginia Navigator, a federally funded non-profit organization providing free help to get uninsured West Virginians enrolled in Marketplace insurance under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to open more offices and hire more people. Jeremy Smith,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Grand Island Independent

Hall County dedicating federal funds to COVID relief expenses

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a burdensome cost on local government. Hall County will use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to relieve some of the expenses related to pandemic efforts. ARPA Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments with resources to meet...
HALL COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#State Of West Virginia#Federal Funding#West Virginians#Hhs#The Provider Relief Fund#The American Rescue Plan
Florida Phoenix

As travel nurse gigs with high pay become more popular, FL hospitals look to compete

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid nationwide challenges with nurse staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Florida hospitals feel threatened by nursing temp agencies that recruit travel nurses for jobs out of state, oftentimes offering higher pay compared to Florida. With more nurses in the state choosing to take traveling roles elsewhere through temp nursing agencies, hospital systems in Florida […] The post As travel nurse gigs with high pay become more popular, FL hospitals look to compete appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TRAVEL
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Republican

Reynolds announces $100M housing investment from federal relief funds

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state will use $100 million of federal funds for housing initiatives in Iowa. The federal money will be in addition to an existing $230 million in state tax credits. “This transformative investment promises to build approximately 36,000 new housing units statewide, with an...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
Times-Republican

Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $3.7 million national ad campaign that promotes the state as a destination for visitors and workers, an agency spokeswoman said Thursday. The 30-second ad is part of a larger “This Is Iowa” promotional campaign...
IOWA STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Some nursing homes carry out successful staff vaccine mandates amid pushback over federal rules

The Biden administration in recent weeks has announced a series of mandates that require long-term care facilities to fully vaccinate staff against COVID-19, drawing mixed responses from providers, industry leaders and advocates, including those who said the federal policies will put extra strain on an industry already suffering a workforce shortage.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy