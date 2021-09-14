CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Fewer deals and shipping delays: Here are some early predictions for the holiday season

By Melissa Repko, @melissa_repko, Lauren Thomas, @laurenthomas
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday sales this year are expected to grow at least 7% compared with last year, according to forecasts from Bain, Deloitte and Mastercard. For retailers, however, a shortage in workers and Covid outbreaks in other parts of the world may make it harder to get items quickly to store shelves and consumers' homes.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s to Make Thousands of Holiday Workers Permanent

With some Covid-wary consumers planning to do more holiday shopping online, Macy’s is throwing 21,000 jobs at digital fulfillment. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
CNBC

3 reasons to start holiday shopping today even though it's not even October

The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year. There's a laundry list of problems plaguing the retail sector right now, including labor shortages, lack of inventory and eager consumers ready to spend, and this holiday shopping season is shaping up to be a mad dash. If...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
@growwithco

Prepare for an Unusual Holiday Season

Early shopping, out-of-stock products and increased customer expectations will present challenges for retailers. Here’s how SMBs can leverage their edge. Pandemic-spurred supply chain challenges will make it harder to get goods on stores shelves this holiday season. Small and medium-sized retailers can prepare for merchandise shortages and shipping delays by...
SMALL BUSINESS
tribuneledgernews.com

A tangled supply chain means shipping delays. Do your holiday shopping now

Brian Bonilla was riding his handmade titanium bike recently when he glimpsed dozens of giant cargo ships anchored outside the Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., ports, waiting for a chance to dock and unload their goods. Typically, only a handful of ships might be forced to wait like that, or they wouldn't have to wait at all.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Holiday Gifts#Holiday Sales#Manufacturing#Covid#Mastercard Spendingpulse#Home Depot#Cnbc#Ups#Salesforce#The Department Of Labor
arcamax.com

With retailers facing supply chain issues and scrambling to hire, 'tis the season to start holiday shopping early. 'This isn't crying wolf this year'

Consumers are expected to be in the mood to spend this holiday season, but this isn’t the year to procrastinate. With the COVID-19 pandemic snarling supply chains and threatening to leave stores and distribution centers short-staffed, consumers may need to shop early to avoid missing must-have items. Big discounts, too, could be tougher to come by, thanks to higher transportation and labor costs.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Get them before they’re gone: 4 products to buy before holiday craze

At this point, nearly everyone is familiar with the global supply chain issues that we just can’t seem to shake. Earlier this month, Modern Shipper wrote about how those hiccups are causing delays that will reach as far into the future as the holiday season and why you should do your winter holiday shopping ASAP. That hasn’t changed, but some products figure to be more scarce on the shelves than others.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Walmart
FingerLakes1

Holiday shopping season will be dominated by supply shortages: Here’s how to navigate as retailers start holiday push even earlier

For months the U.S. economy has been crippled by shortages and supply chain issues. Even shortages of workers has been problematic for companies as they try to keep up with demand. As fall arrives and Americans begin thinking about the holiday shopping season – a new warning has been issued: Don’t wait to make holiday purchases, because inventory will be limited.
RETAIL
cbslocal.com

Businesses, Delivery Services Prepare For Upcoming Holiday Shipping Delays

DENVER (CBS4)– Supply chain problems that stymied retailers and clogged U.S. ports this year are expected to continue into 2022 as the COVID-19 Delta variant’s effects linger. That means shoppers face potential delays in retailers replenishing everything from video games to clothing — especially during the coming holiday season. “I...
DENVER, CO
FingerLakes1.com

Stores will run out of items faster than ever this holiday season: Here’s how to beat shortages, supply chain issues

How can you beat the holiday shopping nightmare that will unfold over the next three months as supply chain issues take center stage with retailers?. For months the U.S. economy has been crippled by shortages and supply chain issues. Even shortages of workers has been problematic for companies as they try to keep up with demand. As fall arrives and Americans begin thinking about the holiday shopping season – a new warning has been issued: Don’t wait to make holiday purchases, because inventory will be limited.
RETAIL
pymnts

Mastercard Predicts 7.4% Retail Growth During Holiday Shopping Season

Mastercard has some early cheer for retailers eyeing the 2021 holiday shopping season, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. The financial services giant's most recent Mastercard SpendingPulse forecast, which is based on sales in a broad range of sales categories and transacted with credit cards, cash and checks, predicts what the company called "the most wonderful holiday retail season on record."
RETAIL
News On 6

Experts Say Supply Chain Issues Could Delay Deliveries This Holiday Season

Consumer experts say supply issues could delay toys this holiday season. The global supply chain is playing catch-up from pandemic-related disruptions including factory shutdowns and a spike in online ordering. That has led to a shortage of shipping containers, causing prices for those containers to skyrocket. On top of that,...
ECONOMY
CBS Baltimore

Best Buy Hosting Virtual Hiring Fair For Holiday Workers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring fair in preparation for the busy holiday season. The tech retail giant is hiring for both in-store and home services teams. The hiring fair will take place on September 24. This year, candidates are asked to submit a video interview with their application. Find more information about open positions here. Best Buy said that along with career opportunities, these benefits are available: Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay. Employee discount on products and services Special discounts on college tuition at various schools. Savings on fitness memberships. Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage. Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.  
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy