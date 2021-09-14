Fewer deals and shipping delays: Here are some early predictions for the holiday season

How can you beat the holiday shopping nightmare that will unfold over the next three months as supply chain issues take center stage with retailers?. For months the U.S. economy has been crippled by shortages and supply chain issues. Even shortages of workers has been problematic for companies as they try to keep up with demand. As fall arrives and Americans begin thinking about the holiday shopping season – a new warning has been issued: Don’t wait to make holiday purchases, because inventory will be limited.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO