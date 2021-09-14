SHIRLEY ANN JORDAN

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSHIRLEY ANN JORDAN, 75, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born October 23, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ira John and Nellie Jane Nida Gue. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Carlos Eaves, second husband Johnny Dale Jordan; sons Jerry Lee Benson Eaves and Carlton Roy Eaves; siblings Deloris Pinkerman, Redith Mae Burgess, Don Gue, Sue Brown and Beuford Carl Gue. She is survived by one daughter, Amanda (Richard) Slone; sister Lora “Sissy” (Darius) Hall; brother Eddie Gue; niece Sherri West; grandchildren Cayla Bowen (Travis Goad), James Adkins (Kaitlyn Lambert) and Brianna Terry; one great-granddaughter, Ensley Mae Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be in Frye Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

