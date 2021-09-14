CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheatreWorks New Milford presents 'If I Fell' opening Oct. 1

By Staff reports
Norwalk Hour
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MILFORD - TheatreWorks New Milford will present the world premiere of “If I Fell,” by playwright and TheatreWorks board member Jocelyn Beard, opening Oct. 1. Beard has edited countless books on theatre for Smith & Kraus Publishers. A veteran of NYU's film school and the Yale School of Drama, her award-winning plays have been produced by repertory theatres from Topeka, Kansas to Paris, France. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild and the International Center of Women Playwrights, according to a statement.

www.thehour.com

