Authorities ID Woman, 19, Found Shot and Killed in Car on La Jolla Village Drive

 9 days ago
The vehicle in which the woman and her alleged killer were riding. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Monday publicly identified the 19-year- old woman fatally shot while riding in a car on a busy University City-area street.

Another occupant of the car — a 17-year-old boy — allegedly opened fire on Irene Salgado-Aceves of San Diego as they and a third person were headed west on Miramar Road near Interstate 805 shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police.

Patrol officers responding to a 911 call reporting the shooting found Salgado-Aceves in the 4600 block of La Jolla Village Drive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Lt. Andra Brown said.

The alleged shooter, whose name has been withheld because he is a minor, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

