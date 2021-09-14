CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden campaigns with California governor on eve of Republican-backed recall election

By Steve Holland
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday campaigned with California Governor Gavin Newsom on the eve of a Republican-backed recall race that both Democratic leaders cast as an attempted power grab by political acolytes of former President Donald Trump.

Biden joined the embattled first-term governor in the port city of Long Beach, near Los Angeles, for Newsom's final rally ahead of a special election on Tuesday that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by Trump in a deeply Democratic state.

Biden joined Newsom in characterizing the recall effort, heavily supported by state and national Republican groups, as part of a broader Republican agenda to oust Democrats from power and expand conservative restrictions on voting, civil rights and abortion.

Recall supporters have countered that the move to force Newsom from office gained traction from mounting resentment over his decisions to close schools and require masks and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats rallying to Newsom's cause have followed his lead in invoking Trump's record and the Republicans who have embraced his falsehoods of a stolen presidential election.

"I got to run against the real Donald Trump," Biden told a crowd of several hundred at Long Beach City College. "Well, this year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I've ever seen."

It was an apparent reference to Republican radio host and Trump supporter Larry Elder, who polls show as the leading candidate among a crowded field of would-be successors on the recall ballot, though the president did not mention him by name.

Taking the stage before Biden, Newsom took a similar tact, declaring his oft-repeated line: "We may have defeated Donald Trump, but we have not defeated Trumpism. Trumpism is still on the ballot in California."

The president and governor met up earlier in the day in Sacramento, the state capital, where Biden stopped during a tour of wildfire damage in the region. They then flew together on Air Force One to Long Beach.

Vice President Kamala Harris stumped for Newsom in the San Francisco Bay area last week, and the governor has drawn campaign ad appearances from such Democratic luminaries as former President Barack Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

NATIONAL IMPLICATIONS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUoQP_0bvFwb8h00
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor and lieutenant governor, entered the last day of a month-long early voting period in a strong position, with Democrats overwhelmingly supporting him and outnumbering Republicans more than 2-to-1 in balloting thus far.

Biden's visit caps a dramatic turnaround from earlier this summer, when polls indicated Democrats were planning to vote in so few numbers that Newsom, who won election in 2018 by a wide margin, was in danger of losing his job in a state where Republicans make up less than a quarter of registered voters.

A Newsom defeat would have national implications for Democrats seeking to cling to razor-thin majorities in Congress, signaling trouble as emboldened Republicans escalate their efforts to win back control of the legislative branch in next year's congressional elections.

It also could spell the end of Newsom's political ambitions, widely believed to include possible runs for the U.S. Senate or the presidency.

Arriving for the rally with Newsom, the president's motorcade passed multiple groups of anti-Biden protesters, including one crowd of about 200 holding signs that read: "Trump won," "unvaxxed lives matter" and "Recall Newsom."

At the rally, a sign at the front of the stage said "Stop the Republican recall." Another golden illuminated sign said, "Vote no."

Under California's recall system, voters are asked to vote "yes" or "no" on whether to recall Newsom, and then to choose from one of 46 replacement candidates on the same ballot.

If Newsom fails to win a simple majority on the first question, then the candidate with the most votes on the second - even if less than a majority - automatically replaces him for the duration of his term.

Polls show Elder, a Trump supporter, topping the list of replacement candidates with the support of 38% of those likely to vote on the second question.

Newsom assailed Elder's position on climate change, saying he supports more offshore oil drilling and has called global warming a "hoax."

Also in the race are Republicans including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman and former gubernatorial nominee John Cox and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, along with Democrat Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube host who jumped into the fray.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Warning Is Coming True, Salon Writer Says

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 warning about the “deplorables” emerging in the Republican Party when Donald Trump ran against her for president wasn’t just correct; she underestimated their impact, a Salon commentator wrote in a scathing essay posted Wednesday. “In many ways, Clinton was too kind,” Chauncey DeVega wrote. “If anything, she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#A Republican Party#Democrats#Republicans#Long Beach City College#The U S Senate#Anti Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy