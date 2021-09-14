CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Trips On The Met Gala Steps In Long Prada Dress: Watch Her Recover Flawlessly

By Meagan Sargent
 9 days ago
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid had a minor misstep on the stairs at the 2021 Met Gala, but, true to form, she recovered flawlessly.

Nothing can steal Gigi Hadid’s spotlight! On one of the biggest nights of fashion, the 26-year-old supermodel had a minor misstep, but she recovered flawlessly.

On Monday, September 13, her perfect entrance had a minor hiccup when she tripped on the steps while at the Met Gala at the famed New York Museum on her way to greet a reporter. In the short clip seen below, the reporter is heard saying, “It’s not the Met without having a little trip,” to which the supermodel agreed by stating, “It’s better that it happened quickly, and we’re done with it.” Being the professional that she is, Gigi kept calm under pressure and recovered flawlessly.

Looking incredible and remaining calm under pressure is what Gigi does best. While she may not have missed a step on the carpet, the beauty never misses the mark when it comes to delivering a flawless ensemble. For the occasion, the supermodel traded in her signature blonde locks for a fiery red at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet. The model looked like an ultra glamorous Jessica Rabbit and wore a tight strapless white gown with black gloves. The mother-of-one opted to wear a voluminous retro-inspired high red ponytail accented with a black and crystal Prada brooch for the chic occasion which completed her look in the best of ways.

The model made it known that tonight wasn’t just about her, it carried a bigger purpose in showing her daughter Khai, whom she shares with partner Zayn Malik, what it’s like to dress up.

“[Khai is] one next week and I just feel like I’ve been on mama duty. I’ve been at the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns,” Gigi told the night’s host Keke Palmer. “Tonight, I’m showing her what it means to dress up, own it and have balance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Fw3J_0bvFwLDB00
Gigi Hadid at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

When she isn’t on a runway, she is stealing our hearts by sharing precious moments with Khai on her socials. On August 31 the beauty shared a carousel of summer images on Instagram on the last day of the summer month — and buried within the slides are sweet snapshots of her daughter Khai, who will turn 1 in September. She aptly captioned the pics, “bit of August x.”

The model and former One Direction singer announced the arrival of Khai on September 23 last year. Zayn wrote on Twitter, “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.” Gigi wrote on Instagram, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world.”

