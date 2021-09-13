CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr throws OT pick after it looked like Raiders had won

By Barry Werner
 9 days ago
You wouldn’t believe what happened in Vegas Monday night. That’s why anything that happens there stays there.

The Las Vegas Raiders thought they had defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime when Bryan Edwards took a pass from Derek Carr and reached for the goal line.

Touchdown signaled an official.

No touchdown was the decision upon review after both teams were on the field congratulating each other.

Still, the Raiders had first-and-goal from the 1 and all they had to do was push it into the end zone.

That task was made harder when first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was flagged. The ball was moved back 5 yards and Carr then threw a wild pick, which was grabbed by Anthony Averett.

Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, and the throws only some quarterbacks will make

When we talk about quarterback statistics, there’s a metric I wish existed — something that told us about open throws, or throws coming open, that quarterbacks have time to make, and don’t make for whatever reason. You have to watch the overhead view to really see how things come open over time. While the presence or absence of big-time throws on the page tells you some of that story, it’s essential when evaluating a quarterback to understand his ability to make throws that place him over the average on a consistent basis.
NFL
