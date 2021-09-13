Derek Carr throws OT pick after it looked like Raiders had won

You wouldn’t believe what happened in Vegas Monday night. That’s why anything that happens there stays there.

The Las Vegas Raiders thought they had defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime when Bryan Edwards took a pass from Derek Carr and reached for the goal line.

Touchdown signaled an official.

No touchdown was the decision upon review after both teams were on the field congratulating each other.

Still, the Raiders had first-and-goal from the 1 and all they had to do was push it into the end zone.

That task was made harder when first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was flagged. The ball was moved back 5 yards and Carr then threw a wild pick, which was grabbed by Anthony Averett.