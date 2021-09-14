CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of South Korea's biggest church, Cho Yong-gi, dies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Rev. Cho Yong-gi, whose founding of the biggest South Korean church once symbolized a post-war growth of Christianity in the Asian country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and other scandals later, has died. He was 85. Seoul’s Yoido Full Gospel Church says Cho passed away at a Seoul hospital on Tuesday. It says Cho had been treated there since he collapsed due to cerebral hemorrhage in July last year. Cho started his church in Seoul with five worshippers in 1958. The church says in 1993, it had more than 700,000 members, making it the world’s biggest church congregation according to Guinness Book of Records.

