A Mexico City Apartment Building Offers Lush Terraces Clad in Concrete and Steel
Local architecture firm Vertebral designs four greenery-lined apartments next to an ancient jacaranda tree in Mexico City’s Roma district. Each of the four units in Chiapas 168—a Mexico City apartment building by award-winning practice Vertebral—are clad in low-maintenance materials including pine wood, concrete, and rusted steel. Located in the Roma Norte neighborhood, the building also includes a verdant rooftop garden and private, planted terraces for the residents.www.dwell.com
