Kinston, NC

Hydro Fitness with Stewart

kinston.nc.us
 9 days ago

Have fun and exercise at the same time! Get a great workout while using the water as resistance in the shallow end of the pool. Great for all fitness levels and ages! Increase your endurance and muscle strength without the impact of land exercise.

www.ci.kinston.nc.us

chanhassen.mn.us

Fit for Life

A fun workout program designed for the active 55+ adult who exercises with few limitations. The class uses various strengths, cardio and balance moves to help you stay active, live a healthy lifestyle, and feel young at heart. Guaranteed to start your day with a smile. $5 Drop-ins as capacity allows.
CHANHASSEN, MN
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
etownian.com

Health and Fitness

Elizabethtown College’s Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Well-being is one of the school’s most popular facilities for not only athletes, but all kinds of students and faculty. The center offers a plethora of services including cardio and strength training areas, an indoor track, smoothie bar—the Fresh Nest—and group fitness rooms.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Idaho Mountain Express

Fitness Guru

Hands down, the biggest reason people hire a personal trainer is that they want to be stronger and healthier. To achieve that goal, throughout a lifetime, it is essential that we maintain a vigorous level of physical activity to not only age well and be healthy, but also to keep our bones strong.
WORKOUTS
Kinston, NC
Lifestyle
City
Kinston, NC
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
KATU.com

Crunch Fitness

Why workout alone when it's way more fun together? Chloe Carlson met with Erin Rose at Crunch Fitness in Beaverton to see how they’re making fitness fun and keeping it safe during COVID times. For more information visit crunch.com. This segment was sponsored by Crunch Fitness,
BEAVERTON, OR
lagunabeachmagazine.com

Redefining Fitness

Mix up your Pilates routine with local trainer Jenna Leamy on her XFormer machines, which offer a high-intensity, low-impact, full-body, resistance-based workout. When Jenna Leamy moved to Laguna Beach last spring, she was looking for the type of resistance training program that she was used to doing on the East Coast. When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she decided to open her own fitness studio: reDefined by Jenna Leamy. With more than 10 years of experience as a yoga teacher and six years as a resistance training coach, she wanted to bring her knowledge and expertise to Laguna and offer something different.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
#Exercise#Workout#Hydro Fitness
