Public input sought for Rowan Community Health Needs Assessment
SALISBURY — From now through November, the Rowan County Health Department will be collecting input for its 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment. Conducted every three years, the assessment is a part of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center’s and Rowan County Public Health’s accreditation process. The assessment gives local health leaders a clear image of the county’s health needs and how limited resources can be allocated to address them.www.salisburypost.com
