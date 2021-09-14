CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Public input sought for Rowan Community Health Needs Assessment

By Ben Stansell
Salisbury Post
 9 days ago

SALISBURY — From now through November, the Rowan County Health Department will be collecting input for its 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment. Conducted every three years, the assessment is a part of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center’s and Rowan County Public Health’s accreditation process. The assessment gives local health leaders a clear image of the county’s health needs and how limited resources can be allocated to address them.

www.salisburypost.com

