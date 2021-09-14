Crowdfunding helps to restore Red’s Jazz Shoe Shine Parlor as community hub in North End

It's no secret that Central Oregon's population of those without homes is increasing—and those working to ease the crisis are looking for some more locals to join the effort. When Bend's 2nd Street shelter moved from being a temporary warming shelter to a full-time low-barrier shelter this June, with it came the need to offer breakfast and dinner service for the up to 70 people who stay there each night. Now, Shepherd's House Ministries, which operates the shelter through funds from the City of Bend and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is asking the public to pitch in and make dinners.

