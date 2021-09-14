Crowdfunding helps to restore Red’s Jazz Shoe Shine Parlor as community hub in North End
What it is: Work to restore the historic Red’s Jazz Shoe Shine Parlor and re-establish the building as a community hub for the city’s North End neighborhood has been underway for at least a few years now. The organization responsible for the project, Northend Christian CDC (NECCDC), could receive a major fundraising boost by way of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which has promised a $50,000 matching grant to NECCDC should the organization successfully complete a $50,000 crowdfunding campaign.www.modeldmedia.com
