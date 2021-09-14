Don't Let the Name Fool You, You Can Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Pizza N' Brew
National food holidays really seem to offer a delightful distraction from the monotony of our daily routine. Restoring our sanity and uplifting our souls with a little excuse to celebrate this week is National Cheeseburger Day. This Saturday, September 18, what better way to take a break from the maddening mundanity and recharge than to bite into the cheesy, gooey, meaty goodness that is a classic American-made cheeseburger?www.srqmagazine.com
