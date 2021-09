Mike Wolfe has been picking since he was just a kid. In fact, he picked his first item when he was in kindergarten. That’s how he got his first bike. However, he didn’t know at the time that he was starting a hobby that would turn into s career. Now, Wolfe shares his passion for picking with the world on American Pickers. He’s been doing that for over a decade. Over the years, he has found countless artifacts of days gone by. The things that really excite him, though, are the things that remind him of his childhood. This is why he gets so pumped over antique bikes and motorcycles. In a clip from a season 14 episode, we learn that Wolfe loved singing cowboys as a kid as well.

