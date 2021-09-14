September Arts Roundup: Lenticular experiences, a pop-up, and more

Just as the temperature begins to slightly cool down in the Fall, the Florida art scene is heating up with great venues to explore across the Tampa Bay Area. If you haven’t been in Tarpon Springs lately to get your Greek food fix, plan on going and stopping by the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art to check out Louis Markoya: A Deeper Understanding, a solo show of works by the protégé of Salvador Dalí, who worked for the famous painter for 6 years. You’ll want to come for his immaculate oil paintings but stay for his engaging 3D lenticular works.