Nicholas upgraded to hurricane as it approaches Texas landfall

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday night and is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast this week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Nicholas to a hurricane as its center was 20 miles southeast of Matagorda, Texas. As of 10 p.m. CDT Monday, the storm was about 45 miles southwest of Freeport, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.