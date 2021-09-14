CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jeremy O. Harris’ Tommy Hilfiger Met Gala Look Paid Homage to Aaliyah

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltzzo_0bvFudyZ00
Jeremy O. Harris in custom Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy

“It started on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea,” said Jeremy O. Harris on Sunday afternoon, the day before the Met Gala. The dynamic writer and producer — of “Slave Play” and “Zola” fame — was with a friend who works closely with Tommy Hilfiger, and was tipped off that the designer was interested in dressing him for the Met Gala.

Five days later, Harris was in conversation with Hilfiger and reflecting on the brand’s archive. “I didn’t want to do a run-of-the-mill everyday look. I wanted to do something that told a story about how I met Tommy as a child, and also told a story about one of my favorite fashion icons,” said Harris.

His Met Gala look pays homage to an iconic Aaliyah outfit, a two-piece Tommy Hilfiger yellow tracksuit worn by the singer for one of her performances in 1997. Harris has been obsessed with the look since childhood.

“I was a big Aaliyah fan growing up, as I think many people in our generation were,” he said. “I had a magazine image of her in that full yellow sailing-bomber jacket that I looked at all the time, especially in the months after her death. I had this homage to her in my locker. It always stuck out to me as the coolest Aaliyah look.”

Revisiting, and highlighting, Hilfiger’s influence on Black American culture in the late ’90s was also deeply appealing to Harris. “You saw Snoop Dogg wearing Tommy; you saw every major celebrity wearing big oversize Tommy Hilfiger,” said Harris. “And I knew that when we had the chance to look back on what Tommy might mean for the American lexicon of fashion and what it might mean for me, I wanted to look at it through the lens of how Tommy Hilfiger understood Black culture, and how Black culture and Tommy Hilfiger had a symbiotic relationship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlmZj_0bvFudyZ00
Jeremy O. Harris getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala. Courtesy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Knfl_0bvFudyZ00
Jeremy O. Harris in custom Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy

Harris is excited for his entrance onto the Met Gala stage to articulate the ways in which Hilfiger built his brand around celebrating and in collaboration with Black creatives. “Some of the first people to wear Tommy on live television were rappers. And I think that made Tommy Hilfiger a very specific brand inside of the Black community — so much so that the Black community’s reverence for Tommy, someone tried to sever it.”

(In the late ’90s, an email circulated claiming that Tommy Hilfiger had gone on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and said that he doesn’t design for Black people. That wasn’t true; the designer had never been on the show, although he did appear as a guest in 2007 to set the record straight.)

“None of the designers we’re looking at on that carpet [the Met Gala] would have ever been able to make their way in this country without some Black person freaking it,” Harris added. “Tommy Hilfiger does not become Tommy Hilfiger if you don’t have [stylist] Kadida Jones getting a group of people like Tupac, Aaliyah, Mark Ronson, and all the hottest, coolest kids making pop music dancing in your clothes.”

Harris was in the process of tracking down a childhood photograph of him and his sister decked out in Tommy Hilfiger to include in one of his “Coronavirus Mixtape” Instagram photo posts marking his Met Gala look. “For a Black boy growing up in the ’90s, to be able to wear a fully Tommy look was to know that you were stepping out with a steez that no one else could match,” he said. “Hopefully [the photo] is not lost in some Virginia trash dump.”

Monday delivered a new Tommy getup to add to his photo archive; his reaction to seeing his final Met Gala look for the first time was an audible gasp.

“We’re turning that jacket that I used to look at as a child into this theatrical opera coat. It’s this entrance piece that’s fitting of a playwright who wrote a play that has now garnered all these Tony nominations, that is now writing TV shows,” said Harris. “I get to enter the Met Gala in a very different way than I entered it two years ago, as this timid kid who was very scared walking out after Hailey Bieber. I’m very excited to go there now fully in my power, fully in my being.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRdYL_0bvFudyZ00
Dee Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger and Jeremy O. Harris at the 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images

And while Harris’ outfit is sure to garner plenty of attention, he — like many others — is eagerly anticipating what Rihanna is going to wear. “I think that’s the thing I’m most excited about. I love her so much,” he said.

September is a busy month — and for Harris, it’s also monumental: in addition to attending the Met Gala, he’s also attending the Tony Awards ceremony, where his play “Slave Play” has already made history as the most-nominated play ever.

“If you want to be underwhelmed, this is what a Tony award nomination looks like,” said Harris, pulling the nomination announcement, inside a leather portfolio, from the desk in his home office. “It’s amazing, but in my mind as a little kid, I thought it was gonna be so grand and so big,” he said. “It’s just a little thing that I could have gotten from high school or something.”

Harris is bringing his mom as his date to the awards ceremony, and he promises another fashion statement on the horizon. “We’re going to be wearing looks that are going to really shake people. So I think I’m excited about the looks as much as I’m excited about the ceremony.”

There are even more big moments ahead for the 32-year-old creative. This fall, Harris is working on several projects; he’s writing “The New World,” a movie for Warner Brothers, and another film for a “really amazing actor that everyone loves.” He’s also working on two plays for Broadway and is co-running the series adaptation of bestselling book “The Vanishing Half” alongside poet Aziza Barnes.

“After this year and a half of waiting and this pause that we’ve been on, it’s feeling really great just to come together with people in each of the small ways we have,” said Harris. “Because that’s what all of those events were about. There is the glamour, there is the fun, but as someone who works in theater, I care about communities. I care about community building and shaping communities, and these little micro-communities of people who are like-minded, who’ve had similar experiences. [Opportunities] for those people to come together and feel alleviated from the mania of everything are so rare.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNgfN_0bvFudyZ00
Jeremy O. Harris attends The 2021 Met Gala Getty Images For The Met Museum/

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

Ella Emhoff Looked Stunning in Red at the Met Gala

It's hard to believe it's been less than a year since Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and stepdaughter of VP Kamala Harris, first stole the scene and our collective fashion-loving hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Yet, it's been a whirlwind year for the young fashion plate. Already she's signed with IMG Models, walked for Proenza Schouler in their NYFW presentation, dropped a five-piece collection on the e-tailer Mall, and collaborated with Batsheva Hay, the designer behind the much-loved brand Batsheva, for a capsule collection of knits. Tonight, she can mark another fashion milestone off her list as well, as the nation's Second Daughter made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Met Gala 2021: The Best and Most Outrageous Looks

The Met Gala, headed by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, and known as New York City’s party of the year, returned Sept. 13 after being cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic. The evening, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, got off to an early evening start with guests including Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer, and Emma Chamberlain making their way up the museum’s steps. The co-chairs of the evening are Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka joining honorary chairs Wintour, Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In tune with the new Costume Institute show In America: A Lexicon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
ETOnline.com

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Ella Emhoff is definitely solidifying herself as a fashion it girl. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris made her Met Gala debut on Monday. Emhoff, whose father is Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Adidas by Stella McCartney. The 22-year-old rocked a red diamond mesh body suit with red high-shine trousers, which she paired with Adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers embellished with red diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Yara Shahidi Paid Homage To Josephine Baker In MET Gala Look

The custom look was designed by Christian Dior. Yara Shahidi is no stranger to the Met Gala and always understands the assignment to bring us a look perfectly on theme. She made headlines for her bold camp look at the 2019 Met Gala and made sure her return to the red carpet was just as show-stopping. For this year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, she took the opportunity to give tribute to a legendary Black woman in American history who definitely made an impression on the way American fashion is viewed today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Getting Ready With Jack Harlow, Who Made His Met Gala Debut With Tommy Hilfiger

Click here to read the full article. On Monday night, one day after taking the VMAs stage by storm alongside his “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow was back on the red carpet. The rapper, who wore a green leather suit and black turtleneck designed by Tommy Hilfiger for Sunday’s award show, was invited to attend the Met Gala for the first time as a guest of Hilfiger. Here, Harlow reflects on connecting with the designer to support the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, and what’s in store for the singer this fall. WWD: How did you link with Tommy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Birmingham Star

The most unique looks from 2021 Met Gala

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): As fashion's biggest night returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities went all out with their fashion choices, wearing era-inspired ensembles, stylish silhouettes with secret meanings and a slew of subtle nods to pop culture icons. Some stars...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Tupac
Person
Snoop Dogg
Harper's Bazaar

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Vuitton Look Pays Homage to Her Roots

Naomi Osaka honors her heritage through her fashion choices whenever she can—and the Met Gala red carpet tonight was the perfect setting for her latest homage. Attending for the first time, she opted for an ensemble that represents who she is an American, falling in line with the evening's theme through her own lens. The athlete wore a colorful gown from Louis Vuitton with a ruffled cape and train that draws inspiration from her Japanese and Haitian roots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Debbie Harry to be dressed by Zac Posen at Met Gala 2021

Music and fashion icon Debbie Harry is set to rock the Met Gala. The star is being dressed by Zac Posen, Page Six can exclusively reveal. When she arrived with the designer at the opening of an exhibit of the work of late New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham on Saturday, word spread that Posen is designing a dramatic dress for the 76-year-old Blondie legend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Met Gala#Black American
Essence

The Details Of Lupita Nyong’o’s MET Gala Look

The actress was a denim darling at the event. Actress and author Lupita Nyong’o attended the 2021 Met Gala and successfully paid homage to American fashion (this year’s theme) through her red carpet look. Her hair was inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, said Vernon François, Lupita Nyong’o’s hair stylist, to Vogue. “[Simpson’s] take on texture is powerful, and I wanted to imitate the effortless wave and movement that she conveys in her work.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Look Inside The Mark Before the Met Gala

On Monday night, a small crowd had gathered on Madison Avenue at 77th Street. The street was blocked off to all but the biggest VIPs — many of whom were huddled inside their suites at The Mark Hotel, getting ready for the Met Gala with their teams of stylists, publicists, hair and makeup artists. Located a few blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the hotel is one of the main hubs for the annual gala’s celebrity guests — and the lobby offered the first glimpse of many of the night’s best looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sbstatesman.com

The most Americana looks of the 2021 Met Gala

The red carpet at the Met Gala is one of the biggest moments for fashion each year, meant to push the limits of fashion while following a theme that’s representative of the featured exhibit. The 2021 Met Gala was a smaller affair than usual, and the first one since 2019 because of the pandemic. This year’s theme was “In American: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

Here are the Iconic 2021 Met Gala Looks as Interiors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ah, the Met Gala. The extravagant annual event was back for 2021, and we got to witness all the elegant, unique, and slightly confusing (looking at you, Kim K) outfits as famous faces gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Jack Harlow Featured in Tommy Hilfiger’s New ‘Pass The Mic’ Campaign

Jack Harlow, fresh off wearing a custom tuxedo from the brand to the Met Gala, is featured in a new campaign from Tommy Hilfiger. The Pass the Mic campaign is intended to send out the message that everyone has the potential (and the power) to change the world “because voices speak volumes.” As part of the campaign, fans will be given the chance to respond via DM to a question posed by Harlow and other campaign-featured creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
westwoodhorizon.com

The Looks of the 2021 MET Gala That Met Our Expectations

This year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) chose a bold, but specific theme of “American independence” for their fabulous annual party, the MET Gala. The MET Gala is, for lack of a better word, iconic. Every year at the MET, entertainers, athletes, influencers, and anyone labeled a “celebrity” has the opportunity to dress up in glamorous looks for public reflection. With such limited room to interpret the theme, the only solution for some celebrities was to wear a literal American flag, but others chose to ignore the dress code and unleash their creativity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy