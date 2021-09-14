Devin Townsend Shares Update For Upcoming New Album Lightwork

Back in June of 2021, Devin Townsend first announced that he was working on a new album titled Lightwork and in its very preliminary stages. The 49 year-old musician joined forces with Rage Against the Machine’s Garth Richardson, who is the producer on the album, and it is set to be released in Spring of 2022. Well, preliminary stages no more, since Townsend has posted an update to his Instagram in which he posts an update about his process and how far along the album is.