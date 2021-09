Putrid. Horrid. Use any synonym you want to describe the Green Bay Packers’ opening performance of the 2021 season. The New Orleans Saints beat the Packers to a pulp on Sunday with a final score of 38-3. How did they do it? Well, it started with dominating time of possession. New Orleans controlled the ball for over 10 minutes more than Green Bay, which is an effective way to neutralize a high-powered offense.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO