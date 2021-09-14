CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping Your Indecisive Teen With the College Search

By Callie McGill
collegexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelping your high schooler choose the right college or university for them is no easy feat. While majors and test scores will play a role in narrowing down their options, they may still feel overwhelmed by the weight of their decision (especially if they’re factoring the rising costs of college into the equation). As a parent, it’s important to help your student understand all the factors that make up a college experience and guide them toward making an informed decision to attend a school where they’ll excel academically and personally. Here are a few specifics to talk about with your indecisive student.

