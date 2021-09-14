CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Human Rights Film Festival to Be Held Virtually Sept. 23–25

syr.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 19th annual Syracuse University Human Rights Film Festival, slated for Set. 23–25, will be held virtually this year. The event is sponsored by the Syracuse University Humanities Center and is part of the 2021-22 Syracuse Symposium: Conventions. Members of the campus community with an syr.edu email address will be...

news.syr.edu

