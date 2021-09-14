University Human Rights Film Festival to Be Held Virtually Sept. 23–25

ATLANTA—The Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF) returns Sept. 23-25 for the third year with TV and film industry experts leading several online, on-demand workshops and roundtable sessions as well as in-person, post-screening discussions at The Plaza Theatre. Programming includes sessions on developing authenticity as an actor, character development for writers, producing and directing tips for short films, as well as a workshop on how to create a film in Atlanta, sponsored by Atlanta Film Society, the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, and Fulton Films Office at Fulton County Government. Additionally, a virtual awards ceremony will take place awarding filmmakers in three categories: Best Short Documentary, Best Short Feature, and Best Full-Length Documentary. Two special awards will be presented this year: the “Humanitarian Award” for individuals whose lives are dedicated to promoting human wellbeing and enlightenment, and the “Artivism Award” for creators whose work exists at the intersection of art and activism.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO