Kathryn ‘Katie’ Leiby Schneider ’06 hopes to encourage volunteerism. Since graduating from Wheaton 15 years ago, Kathryn “Katie” Leiby Schneider ’06 has embodied what it means to truly advocate for and support her alma mater. Now she is poised to make an even greater impact as the new president of the Alumni Association, which boasts more than 19,000 members.

NORTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO