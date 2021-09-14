CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones lifts Raiders to 33-27 OT win over Ravens

Cover picture for the articleIt took two “walk-off” touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders to finally earn a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Derek Carr hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown in overtime to finally give Las Vegas the win minutes after it appeared they had won the game on a pass from Carr to Bryan Edwards. Carr found Edwards for what appeared to be a 33-yard touchdown pass on the opening possession of overtime that had the two teams exchanging pleasantries on the field believing the game was over. Edwards was eventually ruled down at the 1-yard line and the Raiders couldn’t close the deal.

Ravens Fall to Raiders 33-27

For the rest of the country, yesterday’s Monday Night Football game was probably a highly entertaining one. For the Ravens and their fans it was excruciatingly painful. Just when you thought you’d seen it all as a fan of the team, last night happened. Those on hand in Vegas for the first game in front of a live audience at Allegiant Stadium, were treated to not one, but two happy endings. And somehow that seems fitting for a town they call Sin City.
Las Vegas Raiders get opener win 33-27 over Ravens in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas. The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious...
Ravens crap out in 33-27 OT loss in Vegas

You can run from key preseason injuries, activity-limiting illness and a porous offensive line, but you can’t hide. The Ravens looked disjointed in most phases of their offense and defense, yet still had a chance to put away the Raiders, even getting a lucky break near the end of overtime. But the attempted heroics of Lamar Jackson resulted in two big turnovers and the Raiders ultimately cashed in on both.
Raiders' Derek Carr credits harrowing Week 1 win over Ravens to defense: 'I hope someone praises them'

It began as a fantastic night for Lamar Jackson, but it ended as one for Derek Carr. The former went from a 14-0 lead in the first half over the Las Vegas Raiders to seeing his Baltimore Ravens fall in a 33-27 overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, leaving the latter wearing a massive smile as he and head coach Jon Gruden move forward with a 1-0 start to the 2021 regular season. But while it's Carr who ended up striking the final blow to the Ravens' hopes of escaping with a victory -- his 31-yard touchdown pass in overtime to receiver Zay Jones ending the night -- he wants credit applied elsewhere.
Carr shines as Raiders rally past Ravens in thrilling OT opener

Derek Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL season opener for both teams on Monday night. The thrilling Las Vegas victory capped the opening week of the 2021 NFL season and marked the Raiders first regular-season game with fans in attendance at the $1.9 billion state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Derek Carr and Raiders Passing Game Flashes Promise in Wacky MNF Win

The Las Vegas Raiders teetered on the edge of the abyss—or a black hole if you will—only to find their way to a miraculous 33-27 overtime victory Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. Fans booed an uninspired first-half effort during the first fully attended football game at Allegiant Stadium since the...
Derek Carr Gave a Fantastic Postgame Interview After the Raiders’ Epic Win Over the Ravens

The Raiders and Ravens wrapped up Week 1 of the NFL season with a bang on Monday night. The teams traded clutch scores late in the fourth quarter before Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson forced overtime with a 55-yard field goal. The Raiders appeared to have the game won on the opening possession of overtime but a replay review determined that Bryan Edwards was down short of the goal line after a 32-yard catch. The field had to be cleared after players from both teams began shaking hands, thinking the game was over. Three plays (and a backbreaking false start penalty) later, Derek Carr threw an interception that bounced off the helmet of a Ravens defender.
Raiders Rally Over Ravens 33-27 In OT On WESB Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders rallied over the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime last night on WESB Sports. Derek Carr finished the night 34 of 56 passing for 435 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception. Tight end Darren Waller led all receivers with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a score, and Josh Jacobs rushed for 2 TDs along with 34 yards.
Former Bulldog Derek Carr throws game-winning touchdown on MNF

The first season-opening Monday Night Football game to go into overtime in more than 40 years resulted in former Fresno State Bulldog Derek Carr scoring the walk-off touchdown pass for a 33-27 Raiders win. Carr both led the game-tying field-goal drive and the game-winning touchdown in front of a packed crowd in Allegiant Stadium.
Instant analysis: Raiders find a way in OT win over Ravens

The Raiders were down and out at several points in Monday night’s season opener, but Derek Carr, Daniel Carlson, Carl Nassib and Zay Jones were able to produce some late-night magic in a 33-27 overtime victory. What we learned from a Monday night nailbiter:. Carr, offense come through eventually. Jon...
Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones headline Raiders' OT upset vs. Ravens: Who are clutch wide receivers from Week 1 win?

Anyone who tuned into "Monday Night Football" to close Week 1 found themselves enjoying some of the most unpredictable football of the young 2021 season, with the Raiders coming back to upset the Ravens, 33-27, in overtime. Some of the faces for the victorious home underdogs were familiar: Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Jon Gruden. But what about Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones, the wide receivers whose big plays helped headline the Raiders' improbable journey to 1-0? Who are they, and how did they get here?
Derek Carr reminisces after leading Raiders to wild OT victory over Ravens

The entire Sin City heaved a collective sigh of relief on Sunday after the Las Vegas Raiders escaped with a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. The Raiders showed grit in the fourth quarter, climbing back from a seven-point hole in the dying minutes to force an extra period against the visiting Ravens. From there, the Silver and Black held on, led by the stirring play of star quarterback Derek Carr.
Raiders beat Ravens in wild OT finish, 33-27

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zay Jones caught a 31-yard pass from Derek Carr with 3:44 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football on ABC8. The Raiders appeared to have won the game earlier in overtime, but a...
Raiders win stunner in overtime over Ravens, 33-27

The first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium is in the books and what a fun game it was on Monday Night Football. After a back and forth game, the Raiders tied the game at 17-17 with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. And then later in the quarter, the Raiders tied it up at 24-24 with a Darren Waller touchdown with under four minutes left.
