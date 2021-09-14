CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

PIEROGIPALOOZA COMING TO THE STEELSTACKS CAMPUS IN OCTOBER

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave the date for a delicious dining event from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is proud to present Pierogipalooza, an experiential dining experience, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021. Attendees will be able to sample savory pierogi creations at stations throughout the SteelStacks campus. Passports can be purchased for $20 in advance or $23 the day of event. These passports will go on sale beginning Mon., Sept. 13 for ArtsQuest Circle donors and Tues., Sept. 14 for ArtsQuest Members. Passports will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wed., September 15 to the public at steelstacks.org.

www.thevalleyledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," he said in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bethlehem, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Visual Arts#Food Drink#Steelstacks#Passports#Cdc#Niva#Nato#Tvl
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy