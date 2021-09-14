PIEROGIPALOOZA COMING TO THE STEELSTACKS CAMPUS IN OCTOBER
Save the date for a delicious dining event from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is proud to present Pierogipalooza, an experiential dining experience, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021. Attendees will be able to sample savory pierogi creations at stations throughout the SteelStacks campus. Passports can be purchased for $20 in advance or $23 the day of event. These passports will go on sale beginning Mon., Sept. 13 for ArtsQuest Circle donors and Tues., Sept. 14 for ArtsQuest Members. Passports will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wed., September 15 to the public at steelstacks.org.www.thevalleyledger.com
