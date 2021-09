The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that is forecast to become the season's next major hurricane by early next week. Tropical Depression 18 formed in the central Atlantic Wednesday and is forecast to strengthen today into the season's next named storm, Tropical Storm Sam. By early Tuesday, winds could be up to 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane, according to the Hurricane Center.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO