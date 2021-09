ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com/CBS) – A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone viral, attracting national attention. Student Mackenzie Manofsky told News 4 members of the campus’ College Republican groups placed 2,977 flags on the lawn of Mudd Field for a Sept. 11 tribute Friday. The following day, a male student was seen collecting the flags and placing them into a bag. In a viral video, the unidentified student was seen carrying 4-5 large bags as someone confronted him. According to Manofsky, the student left before Washington University Police arrived, but the bags were later found. Manofsky claims anti-police phrases were written on the flags.

