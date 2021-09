Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the Cardinals beat the Brewers 10-2 for their 11th straight win!. O’Neill’s first inning two run homer got Mikolas off to a good start. In the second inning. Tommy Edman hit a sacrifice fly that scored two runners, Edmundo Sosa and a hustling Harrison Bader from second base to make it a 4-0 lead. O’Neill and Nolan Arenado added run scoring doubles in that second inning and it was 6-0 early on.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO