Lil Nas X held nothing back in a steamy performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs that saw him recreate the prison shower scene at the center of his "Industry Baby" music video. The rapper kicked off his "Industry Baby" performance dressed as a marching band leader before stripping off the pink number and heading into "Montero State Prison," a reference to the name of his upcoming album. With some help from a leather-clad Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, now in glittery boxer briefs, moved to the communal showers, where he performed the final few seconds of his hit single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" as scantily-clad dancers fawned over him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO