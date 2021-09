In 1926, the same hurricane that had ravaged Miami on Sept. 18 ripped through Pensacola with 1-minute sustained speeds that reached around 150 mph. Sustained winds that were greater than 100 mph pounded Pensacola for four hours, while sustained speeds greater than 75 mph whip lashed the city for an amazing 20 hours.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO