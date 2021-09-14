CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

City of Topeka is asking Topekans for their input on property maintenance

By Danielle Martin
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The city is working to change the culture of property maintenance by asking Topekans for their thoughts on vacant properties. The Public Health and Safety Committee is hosting a series of meetings during September, that includes property maintenance, substandard and vacant properties, overgrown and trashed lots. The Committee’s goal is to cut sub-standard housing by 50 percent in five years, reduce deterioration in vacant homes, and improve Topeka’s appearance.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Maintenance#Health And Safety#Central Park#Topekans#Wibw
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy