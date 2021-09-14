City of Topeka is asking Topekans for their input on property maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The city is working to change the culture of property maintenance by asking Topekans for their thoughts on vacant properties. The Public Health and Safety Committee is hosting a series of meetings during September, that includes property maintenance, substandard and vacant properties, overgrown and trashed lots. The Committee’s goal is to cut sub-standard housing by 50 percent in five years, reduce deterioration in vacant homes, and improve Topeka’s appearance.www.wibw.com
