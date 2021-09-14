Nickerson votes in a new board member, but this time she lives in the right district
NICKERSON — Nickerson School District voted in a new board member during the board of education's monthly meeting on Monday night. During the school board's last meeting, they voted in another person, before his address was properly vetted. He had to resign the next day because he lived on the wrong side of the street to be in the Reno Valley area, where the board member seat has an opening.www.hutchnews.com
