VIDEO: Derek Carr completes Raiders’ epic comeback as Lamar Jackson, Ravens collapse
The Las Vegas Raiders trailed for the better part of Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. However, Derek Carr and Co. knew when to step up … and they did. After forcing overtime with a 17-point fourth quarter, Carr completed the Raiders’ comeback bid with a game-winning 31-yard touchdown pass in overtime. Finding a hole on the Ravens’ defense, Carr saw ay Jones wide open near the end zone.clutchpoints.com
