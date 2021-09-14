CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Derek Carr completes Raiders’ epic comeback as Lamar Jackson, Ravens collapse

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 9 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders trailed for the better part of Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. However, Derek Carr and Co. knew when to step up … and they did. After forcing overtime with a 17-point fourth quarter, Carr completed the Raiders’ comeback bid with a game-winning 31-yard touchdown pass in overtime. Finding a hole on the Ravens’ defense, Carr saw ay Jones wide open near the end zone.

