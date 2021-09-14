VIDEO: Derek Carr completes Raiders’ epic comeback as Lamar Jackson, Ravens collapse

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO