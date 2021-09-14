Karaoke singers in Irwin to benefit county food bank

Amateur singers who want to show off their talents in front of an audience and help people in need of food can do both Saturday in downtown Irwin. Those who want to participate in the 14th annual Sing for Their Supper from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arch at Fourth and Main Street, are asked to bring a nonperishable food item or make a monetary donation to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, said Gail Macioce of Irwin, organizer of the event.