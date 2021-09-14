CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Sisolak in campaign mode — for a Las Vegas Super Bowl

By John Katsilometes
reviewjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was about time for “Monday Night Football.” But Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was looking to a Super Bowl Sunday in the not-so-distant future. “To have the first Monday night game of the year in Las Vegas is huge, in terms of how many people it brings and the exposure across the country,” Sisolak said prior to Monday night’s Raiders-Ravens season-opener at Allegiant Stadium. “And you will see a Super Bowl here within a couple of years. There is definitely no doubt in my mind, and the exposure that the state and Las Vegas get will be immeasurable. It will be unbelievable.”

