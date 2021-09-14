CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Two men caught trying to sell stolen plywood from Lehigh construction site

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9M7e_0bvFoADW00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested for trying to sell stolen plywood from a Lehigh Acres construction site.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Enrique Nava and Elvis Lara were arrested for trespassing, dealing in stolen property, and grand theft.

Detectives with the Construction Special Investigations Unit and East District Criminal Investigations Division saw a truck drive into a Lehigh Acres construction site after working hours. LCSO said about 15 minutes later, the truck left with a full bed of plywood sheets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DYmd_0bvFoADW00

Deputies said they found the truck later at a home off of Joel Avenue in Lehigh Acres. Detectives learned the suspects were trying to sell the stolen plywood.

Both suspects were taken to the Lee County Jail.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plywood#Construction Site
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy