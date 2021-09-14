Two men caught trying to sell stolen plywood from Lehigh construction site

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested for trying to sell stolen plywood from a Lehigh Acres construction site.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Enrique Nava and Elvis Lara were arrested for trespassing, dealing in stolen property, and grand theft.

Detectives with the Construction Special Investigations Unit and East District Criminal Investigations Division saw a truck drive into a Lehigh Acres construction site after working hours. LCSO said about 15 minutes later, the truck left with a full bed of plywood sheets.

Deputies said they found the truck later at a home off of Joel Avenue in Lehigh Acres. Detectives learned the suspects were trying to sell the stolen plywood.

Both suspects were taken to the Lee County Jail.