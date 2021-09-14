CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered eleven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African-American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released six celebrated albums including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), and A Legendary Christmas (2018). Legend starred in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). Legend joined "The Voice" for Season 16 (2019), winning with his mentee Maelyn Jarmon and is currently a judge on Season 17. John is a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an Executive Producer for "Southern Rites," "United Skates," WGN America's "Underground," and films "Southside with You" and "La La Land." As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the national conversation surrounding our country's misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.

www.sfstation.com

TODAY.com

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton talk about return of ‘The Voice’

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. Monday’s Season 21 premiere of “The Voice” will mark 10 years the show has been on the air. Returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend and new addition Ariana Grande sat down with TODAY’s Carson Daly to talk about the new season.Sept. 15, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
John
Jesus Christ
Maelyn Jarmon
John Legend
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande, John Legend Walk Off ‘The Voice’ Set During Blind Auditions

The argument between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson following Lana Scott’s Blind Audition tonight on The Voice was so intense that Ariana Grande and John Legend walked off set. Even though Clarkson and Shelton were the only coaches that turned for Lana, Grande and Legend still wanted to be a part of the conversation. Grande got so frustrated, she left the set asking if Legend wanted to “get a snack.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

He's on The Voice, She's a Major Voice on Twitter! Find Out What Makes John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Marriage Work

John Legend seems to have it all. The mega-popular singer/songwriter/actor/producer is the first Black man to achieve EGOT status, he was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2019, and these days, he’s steadily expanding his fan base thanks to his latest career move as a coach on The Voice (which premieres its 21st season on Mon., Sept. 20 with Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Ariana Grande in the spin-around chairs). So is it any wonder he’s got a gorgeous wife and family at home?
RELATIONSHIPS
#Grammy Awards#Nbc#Academy Award#Tony Award#African American#Get Lifted Film Co#Wgn America#Freeamerica
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: 'The Voice' contestant and Hawaii native Thunderstorm Artis performs with John Legend

Entertainment: 'Doogie Kamealoha MD' premieres on Disney+. Billy talks to the cast of Doogie Kamealoha M.D. One of the actresses was thrilled with his final question. The new film COVA won four top prizes at this year’s Sundance Film Festival including the Grand Prize and the Audience Award. Then, Apple paid a record 25 million dollars to buy the world wide rights for the film which is playing In select mainland theaters and streaming on Apple TV Plus. CODA is heart tugging coming of age comedy/drama about Ruby, a talented 17-year-old singer who is the only hearing person in a family of deaf people. Her family catches and sells fish for a living and they depend on the daughter to communicate with their customers. When we first meet talented English actress Emilia Jones as Ruby, she’s working on the family fishing boat singing along to the radio which her dad and brother can’t hear at all. Ruby loves to sing but has no idea of how good she is until she signs up for a choir elective at school mainly because of a boy she has a crush on from afar. She’s so nervous at the first meeting of the choir that she rushes out of the room before it’s her turn to sing for the no nonsense music teacher. But she returns before long, and it becomes obvious what a fine singer she is, so good her teacher says he can help her get into a good music college. Her parents and brother are played by three deaf actors who really want her to stay at home and continue to help them. (Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin plays her mother.) C-O-D-A is and acronym for “child of deaf adults.” The storyline is predictable, but the great acting plus the creative shooting and editing make for a sweet, touching and very satisfying experience. (It’s streaming on Apple TV Plus which offers a 7 day free trial. After that, the service costs $4.99 per month.)
HAWAII STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: Vaughn Mugol’s blind audition ignites 3-way fight among coaches [WATCH]

It’s. On. Registered nurse Vaughn Mugol from Belmont, Texas ignites a three-way fight among “The Voice” coaches when he takes on Ed Sheeran‘s “The A Team” for his blind audition (watch above). John Legend and Kelly Clarkson both push their buttons at the 20-second mark (and later argue about who did it first), while newbie coach Ariana Grande follows soon after. Blake Shelton, hand on his chin, listens intently but never ends up turning his chair around. Above, watch “The Voice” sneak peek video ahead of Monday’s Season 21 premiere on NBC. “I love the little break in your voice [and]...
TV SHOWS
pacificsandiego.com

John Legend turns his San Diego tour stop into a family affair

“This is a love fest,” R&B superstar John Legend declared from the stage Sunday night at his Bigger Love Tour stop. And if the audience’s response was any indication, San Diego has big love for Legend. Rescheduled from its original September 2020 date, ticket-holders waited a long time to see...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tucson.com

John Legend brings 'Bigger Love' Tour to Tucson's AVA

Usually when he releases an album, R&B/pop singer-songwriter John Legend hits the road and shares his new music with his fans. And if he had had his way, he would have done just that right around the time that he released his latest album “Bigger Love” — in June 2020.
TUCSON, AZ
tvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: Gymani’s Blind Audition Makes Ariana’s Jaw Drop (VIDEO)

In case you missed it, NBC’s The Voice is back and Season 21 is shaping up to be one of its best yet with the addition of new coach Ariana Grande. As we head into Part 2 of the Blind Auditions, we’re giving viewers an exclusive sneak peek at one talented performer who is making a mark on the competition with her debut. Gymani is one of The Voice‘s bold hopefuls who is tackling none other than coach Ariana’s own song, “pov” for her Blind Audition.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

John Legend Shines on Bigger Love LA Tour Stop & Previews 'Stardust' From Next Album

After kicking off his Bigger Love Tour earlier this month in Atlanta, John Legend hit The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for his latest stop. In addition to impressing fans with his biggest hits, he also unveiled some never-before-heard music, which will be part of his upcoming, yet-untitled eighth studio album, out next year, Legend told the crowd.
MUSIC

