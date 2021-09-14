CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villa Rica, GA

Villa Rica man sentenced to 30 years for abusing 6-month-old daughter

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16C4yv_0bvFntSe00
Timothy Hatmaker pled guilty to abusing his infant daughter. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A Villa Rica man has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing his infant daughter.

Timothy Hatmaker was arrested in 2019 after taking his 6-month-old daughter to the hospital after suffering severe head injuries. After an emergency surgery, police began investigating how she got those injuries.

Doctors also found that she had new and old rib fractures in addition to her head trauma.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They ultimately determined that Hatmaker had thrown the infant to the floor, despite his attempts to mislead them.

After his March 2019 arrest, Hatmaker admitted to investigators that he had thrown the child on the ground because she was crying and he did not feel like he had a good connection with her.

He also admitted to picking her up two or three months earlier and squeezing her because she would not stop crying.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hatmaker pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children late last week and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He will serve 20 of those years and spend the remaining 10 on probation.

The child is doing well today.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man named Sir Dangerous accused of kidnapping, threatening woman

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of kidnapping a woman and threatening her with a box cutter, authorities said. Sir Dangerous Lashawd London, 27, of Winter Haven, arrested Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. The nine charges against London included armed kidnapping, burglary of an occupied conveyance, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Texas shooting: Toddler may have killed self accidentally after finding gun, police say

Police believe a toddler may have fatally shot himself after finding and accidentally firing a family member’s gun in a Texas apartment, authorities said. According to KCEN and KWKT, the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the University Club Apartments in Waco. Waco police arrived to find a 2-year-old boy who had been shot in the head and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the news outlets reported.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Villa Rica, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Villa Rica, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Wsb Tv News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
66K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy