Hurricane Local Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:42:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Tropical storm conditions are occurring. Remain alert and stay inside. Final preparations to protect life and property should be complete. Gusty winds and heavy rains will make outside activities dangerous. Loose outdoor objects which can be blown around should already be secured. Canopies should already be removed and/or well secured. Listen for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian 20W UPGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM .NEW INFORMATION None. .AREAS AFFECTED This local statement provides important information and recommended actions for people in Select locations within Guam and the Northern Marianas. .Watches/Warnings A Tropical Storm Warning continues for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all of the Marianas. Please listen closely for any flood warnings that might be issued for your area. .STORM INFORMATION At 7 PM ChST...the center of Tropical Storm 20W was located near Latitude 13.3N...Longitude 144.1E. This was About 45 miles west- southwest of Guam. Storm motion was west-northwest at 16 mph. Storm intensity was 40 mph. Tropical Storm force winds extend up to 160 miles northeast of the center. .SITUATION OVERVIEW Tropical storm force winds were reported over portions of Saipan, with 43 mph winds and gusts to 55 mph at Wireless Ridge. Winds will increase tonight as Tropical Storm 20W strengthens and continues to move west of the Marianas. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches remain a possibility as bands of showers to the east and southeast of the islands move over the islands. This rainfall could lead to flooding and/or flash flooding in poor drainage areas. Rip currents will be life threatening until Friday afternoon. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are now occurring over Guam and Rota and will continue to increase over the next few hours. Gusts to 39 mph have been reported at Andersen AFB. Damaging winds of 35 to 45 mph, gusting to 55 mph, are expected later this evening. East winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph will continue for Tinian and Saipan, while shifting toward the south over the next few hours. Winds will begin to subside late tonight or early Friday morning. Open water seas between 10 and 13 feet are likely as TS 20W continues to strengthen. Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet along east to south facing reefs is possible with this storm, with a total surf height of 9 feet possible. This would result in minor inundation of up to 1 foot. .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS For those under a warning...preparations for the protection of life and property should be complete. For interests at ports...docks...and marinas...prescribed preparations according to your emergency operations plan for tropical cyclones should be complete. If you live on a boat...make final preparations for securing your craft before leaving it. Regarding any coastal waters under a warning...small craft should remain in port and well secured. For additional precautionary and preparedness information Please refer to the detailed recommendations relative to your location as further described by your local emergency management. .NEXT UPDATE The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tiyan around 3 AM...or sooner if conditions warrant. TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Winds South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are now occurring over Guam and Rota and will continue to increase over the next few hours. Gusts to 39 mph have been reported at Andersen AFB. Damaging winds of 35 to 45 mph, gusting to 55 mph, are expected tonight. East winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph will continue for Tinian and Saipan, while shifting toward the south over the next few hours. Winds will begin to subside early Friday morning. Tropical storm force winds were reported over portions of Saipan, with 43 mph winds and gusts to 55 mph at Wireless Ridge. Minor to moderate damage is likely to canopies, awnings, or carports. Poorly constructed homes may sustain minor wall damage and partial roof removal. Some loose outdoor items will be tossed around and may cause additional damage. A few power lines may be knocked down resulting in isolated power outages. Seas Latest altimetry data indicates seas of 8 to 11 feet with max heights around 15 feet are east of the waters. Combined seas of 10 to 14 feet are expected to continue for the next several hours. Seas will begin to subside later tonight as 20W continues to move west- northwestward, away from the Marianas. Storm surge and storm tide Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet along east to south facing reefs is expected with this storm, with a total surf height of 9 feet. This would result in minor inundation of up to 1 foot. Inland flooding A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area. See latest forecast for latest information. Listen for possible flood warnings for your location...and be ready to act if flooding rains occur.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO