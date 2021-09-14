CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands; Victoria This product covers South Texas **NICHOLAS STRENGTHENS TO A HURRICANE AS IT APPROACHES THE UPPER TEXAS COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Kleberg Islands, and Nueces Islands - The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, and Inland Refugio * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Refugio and Victoria - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, and Inland Calhoun * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east-northeast of Port Aransas TX or about 40 miles east of Port Oconnor TX - 28.4N 95.8W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Nicholas has been upgraded to a hurricane due to observations measuring sustained hurricane winds. Nicholas continues to shift further east and is still centered offshore south and east of Matagorda Bay. Rain bands associated with Nicholas have become more focused to the upper right quadrant of the storm, and has not wrapped around to the left quadrants. Landfall is expected in a few hours along the upper Texas coast. Storm surge and wind are the most immediate threats with 2 to 4 feet of inundation north of Port Aransas and wind gusts up to 40 mph remain possible during the next few hours. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches remain possible mainly for far eastern areas of South Texas. Little to no impacts from tornadoes are expected at this time across South Texas. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across locations north of Port Aransas. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal areas north of Port Aransas. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having additional limited impacts. Elsewhere across South Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across portions northeast of Mesquite Bay. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Calhoun County. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Ocracoke Island, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City, and Ocracoke Island beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 4 pm tomorrow.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches south of Cape Hatteras and Ocracoke Island beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 4 PM Thursday.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Ocracoke Island, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 4 PM Thursday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:11 AM. High tide at Dahlgren is occurring now. High tide at Goose Bay is at occurring now. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 4.1 2.2 2.1 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/06 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 0 None
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 8:47 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 AM 3.6 1.9 2.2 2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 24/10 AM 1.8 0.1 0.5 0-1 None 24/11 PM 2.3 0.6 0.6 0 None 25/10 AM 2.1 0.4 0.9 0 None 25/11 PM 2.6 0.9 0.9 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 2.3 2.5 1 Minor 23/09 PM 3.6 1.9 1.8 0 Minor 24/09 AM 2.7 1.0 1.2 0 None 24/09 PM 2.7 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/10 AM 2.2 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/10 PM 2.7 1.0 0.9 0 None
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:11 AM. High tide at Dahlgren is occurring now. High tide at Goose Bay is at occurring now. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 4.1 2.2 2.1 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/06 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 PM 4.8 2.4 2.6 1-2 Minor 24/12 AM 4.2 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.3 0.9 0.8 0 None 25/01 PM 2.8 0.4 0.9 0 None 26/01 AM 3.3 0.9 0.9 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:42:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Saipan; Tinian The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for...Tinian and Saipan * Until 1215 AM ChST. * At 716 PM ChST, satellite shows showers with heavy rain over Tinian and Saipan that will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflow in poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen since midnight. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indian River; Okeechobee; St. Lucie Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County Through Early This Morning Patchy dense fog, producing visibilities around a quarter of a mile or less, has developed early this morning across Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. This fog should linger through the morning commute and gradually lift and diminish toward to just after 9 AM this morning. Drivers should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities, especially along Florida`s Turnpike and I-95 across these counties. If encountering dense fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between your car and the one in front of you.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:56:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Guam * Until 1215 AM ChST. * At 749 PM ChST, satellite shows bands of showers forming near Guam. These showers will produce heavy rain over Guam and will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflow in poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. Over two inches of rain have already fallen in some areas of Guam since midnight. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Wabasha; Winona Dense fog possible in river valleys this morning If traveling through river valleys this morning, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to dissipate by 9am Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:42:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Tropical storm conditions are occurring. Remain alert and stay inside. Final preparations to protect life and property should be complete. Gusty winds and heavy rains will make outside activities dangerous. Loose outdoor objects which can be blown around should already be secured. Canopies should already be removed and/or well secured. Listen for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian 20W UPGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM .NEW INFORMATION None. .AREAS AFFECTED This local statement provides important information and recommended actions for people in Select locations within Guam and the Northern Marianas. .Watches/Warnings A Tropical Storm Warning continues for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all of the Marianas. Please listen closely for any flood warnings that might be issued for your area. .STORM INFORMATION At 7 PM ChST...the center of Tropical Storm 20W was located near Latitude 13.3N...Longitude 144.1E. This was About 45 miles west- southwest of Guam. Storm motion was west-northwest at 16 mph. Storm intensity was 40 mph. Tropical Storm force winds extend up to 160 miles northeast of the center. .SITUATION OVERVIEW Tropical storm force winds were reported over portions of Saipan, with 43 mph winds and gusts to 55 mph at Wireless Ridge. Winds will increase tonight as Tropical Storm 20W strengthens and continues to move west of the Marianas. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches remain a possibility as bands of showers to the east and southeast of the islands move over the islands. This rainfall could lead to flooding and/or flash flooding in poor drainage areas. Rip currents will be life threatening until Friday afternoon. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are now occurring over Guam and Rota and will continue to increase over the next few hours. Gusts to 39 mph have been reported at Andersen AFB. Damaging winds of 35 to 45 mph, gusting to 55 mph, are expected later this evening. East winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph will continue for Tinian and Saipan, while shifting toward the south over the next few hours. Winds will begin to subside late tonight or early Friday morning. Open water seas between 10 and 13 feet are likely as TS 20W continues to strengthen. Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet along east to south facing reefs is possible with this storm, with a total surf height of 9 feet possible. This would result in minor inundation of up to 1 foot. .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS For those under a warning...preparations for the protection of life and property should be complete. For interests at ports...docks...and marinas...prescribed preparations according to your emergency operations plan for tropical cyclones should be complete. If you live on a boat...make final preparations for securing your craft before leaving it. Regarding any coastal waters under a warning...small craft should remain in port and well secured. For additional precautionary and preparedness information Please refer to the detailed recommendations relative to your location as further described by your local emergency management. .NEXT UPDATE The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tiyan around 3 AM...or sooner if conditions warrant. TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Winds South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are now occurring over Guam and Rota and will continue to increase over the next few hours. Gusts to 39 mph have been reported at Andersen AFB. Damaging winds of 35 to 45 mph, gusting to 55 mph, are expected tonight. East winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph will continue for Tinian and Saipan, while shifting toward the south over the next few hours. Winds will begin to subside early Friday morning. Tropical storm force winds were reported over portions of Saipan, with 43 mph winds and gusts to 55 mph at Wireless Ridge. Minor to moderate damage is likely to canopies, awnings, or carports. Poorly constructed homes may sustain minor wall damage and partial roof removal. Some loose outdoor items will be tossed around and may cause additional damage. A few power lines may be knocked down resulting in isolated power outages. Seas Latest altimetry data indicates seas of 8 to 11 feet with max heights around 15 feet are east of the waters. Combined seas of 10 to 14 feet are expected to continue for the next several hours. Seas will begin to subside later tonight as 20W continues to move west- northwestward, away from the Marianas. Storm surge and storm tide Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet along east to south facing reefs is expected with this storm, with a total surf height of 9 feet. This would result in minor inundation of up to 1 foot. Inland flooding A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area. See latest forecast for latest information. Listen for possible flood warnings for your location...and be ready to act if flooding rains occur.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Sanilac; Tuscola LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Bay, Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds gusting between 30 to 40 mph early this morning will slowly diminish during the rest of the morning. The elevated water levels and higher wave action will also slowly subside.
BAY COUNTY, MI

