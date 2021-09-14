Battle of Franklin Trust adds additional Battlefield Tours
The Battle of Franklin Trust will offer additional Battlefield Tours Tuesdays through Saturdays at 9 a.m. from Sept. 20 through Nov. 13. “The Battlefield Tour is special because it allows visitors to step foot on the battlefield and envision the last months of the American Civil War,” Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson said. “We’ve had such a great response to these tours that we are expanding our tours this fall.”www.williamsonherald.com
Comments / 0