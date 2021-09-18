High school roundup: Young helps boost South Lewis over Copenhagen in girls soccer

Soccer

COPENHAGEN — Carin Young’s goal in overtime lifted the South Lewis girls soccer team to a 2-1 Frontier League crossover victory over Copenhagen on Monday.

Jordan Dorrity scored the other goal and Ashley Wright stopped seven shots for the Falcons (3-0 overall, 2-0 league).

Samantha Stokely netted a goal and Charli Carroll provided eight saves for the Golden Knights (2-2).

LAFARGEVILLE 4, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4 (OT)

Cadence Hutchins tallied all four goals for the Red Knights’ (1-2-1) as they finished in a crossover tie with the Vikings in Clayton. Jenna Pavlot scored in the second overtime for Thousand Islands (0-1-2).

BEAVER RIVER 1, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0

Brenna Mast’s goal with 15 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in regulation gave Beaver River the crossover victory over Belleville Henderson at Belleville.

Emma Roggie provided the assist. Katelyn Adams made two saves in the shutout for Beaver River (4-0, 3-0).

Eily Vaughn stopped 14 shots for Belleville Henderson (2-2).

LYME 7, SACKETS HARBOR 0

Callie LaFontaine and Miranda Bearup each recorded a hat trick as the Indians blanked the Patriots (1-3) in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor. Jordan Alberry chipped in with a goal and an assist for Lyme (4-0).

IHC 9, CARTHAGE 1

Katharina Probst connected for four goals as the host Cavaliers opened league play with a crossover win over the Comets.

Kai Montgomery generated two goals and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (4-0, 1-0), which won for the third time in three days.

Layla Craig scored for Carthage (1-3-1, 0-3-0).

WATERTOWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 2

Delaney Callahan scored twice as the Cyclones beat the Warriors in an “A” Division matchup at Philadelphia.

Alex Matucek collected a goal and an assist for Watertown (3-0-1, 2-0-0).

Mackenzie Adams converted a penalty kick and assisted on the other goal for Indian River (1-3, 1-2).

ALEXANDRIA 1, SANDY CREEK 0

Molly Edgar scored the game’s only goal and Bridget Watson stopped nine shots as the Purple Ghosts (1-3-1) beat the Comets (0-3-1) in a crossover game in Alexandria Bay.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, CAZEONIVA 0

Jackie Piddock and Macy Shultz each scored second-half goals as the Spartans (2-2) picked up a key nonleague win over the Lakers in Cazenovia.

Hannah Ruddy made 10 saves for Cazenovia (2-3).

BOYS SOCCER

SALMON RIVER 2, CANTON 1

Chase Lewis’ goal late in regulation helped the Shamrocks scratch out an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory over the Golden Bears at Fort Covington.

Lewis opened the scoring in the second half for Salmon River (3-0, 2-0).

Brad Frank logged the game-tying goal for Canton (1-4, 0-2).

CHATEAUGAY 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0

Nate Harrigan and Nolan Boyea each notched goals as the Bulldogs shut out the Larries for an NAC East Division win at Brasher Falls.