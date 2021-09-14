Carolyn Hax: Can you age out of the rule against dating a friend’s ex?

My husband and I have been together for 8 years. He was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary but he is getting early release and parole soon. Four years into his sentence I gave birth to a baby boy. He was upset in the beginning as expected, however, he asked me if I was still seeing the father. After assuring him that it was a mistake, which in all honestly still stands, he forgave me and swore to raise little man as his own. My son is now 3 years old and he knows my husband as his father because I show him photos and I have occasionally taken him to visitations ( pre-pandemic of course). I am excited that my husband will finally be coming home, nevertheless, I am terribly afraid of admitting that his younger brother is my baby daddy. Mind you no one is aware of the paternity except me (family just thinks I had an affair), and I know that it's worse to keep this a secret however I'm not sure how to have this conversation. I can't change what I've done. Can you give me some advice? -BbyMa.

