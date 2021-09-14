CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Carolyn Hax: Can you age out of the rule against dating a friend’s ex?

By Advice columnist
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My friend “Maria” was married to “James” until three years ago. James and I became friends during that marriage and now realize we have feelings for each other. I haven't shared this with Maria yet, but other friends have noticed, and I have...

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: New mom’s loitering in-laws take offense when she asks them to leave

Dear Carolyn: My in-laws recently came over to watch our new baby while I went to the doctor for a postpartum checkup, and when I got home — dead tired and looking forward to a quiet house — they offered to stay for the rest of the afternoon. I tried saying, “No, thank you. You were very helpful this morning, but I’m sure you are tired, too.” I tried saying, “No, thank you. I’d just like to rest in quiet with the baby.” I tried, “You know, I need a little alone time.” But they kept offering (“It’s no trouble. We can just sit in your living room while you nap and be very quiet”) until finally I said, “I would like you to leave. Please leave now.”
James
Carolyn Hax
Slate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
The US Sun

Bride fuming after ‘controlling’ mother-in-law demands ALL her friends come to the wedding as she’s paying for the bar

A BRIDE was left shocked after her mother-in-law has demanded her friends be added to the small guest list - because she is footing the bar bill. Knowing that the couple were planning a small wedding with their nearest and dearest, the mother-in-law said she felt entitled to have her friends there because of her contribution to the cost.
Tracey Folly

A coworker said, 'Leave your husband'

If your husband beats you, leave him or shut up. A couple holds hands and walks through a field.Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. I was married to an abusive man, and everyone knew about it. Most people didn’t find out because they saw the abuse for themselves. They found out because I wouldn’t stop talking about it.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to stop mom from constantly talking about weight?

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi, Carolyn: I’ve come to realize over the past few years how obsessed my mom has become with weight. None of us are skinny in the family in the slightest, but we’re also not obese. When I was on the phone with her a few nights ago, she told me how relieved she was that my brother was going to be going back in to work because he “wasn’t moving around and was probably eating too much” and something along the lines of he probably gained weight during quarantine.
Slate

I Want to Make My Daughter Split Her Inheritance With Her Ex-Husband

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We have two daughters. One was married, but after two years of marriage, her husband had the rug pulled out from under him and found out she had been having an affair for seven months. We dearly loved our son-in-law—a person couldn’t have asked for a better human being. He was totally devastated, as we all were. This daughter and I have always butted heads—we are like oil and water. I can’t say or do anything right, and she truly just does not like me. I am seriously considering changing my will to the one daughter 50 percent, the daughter who doesn’t like me 25 percent, and ex-son-in-law 25 percent. What are your thoughts?
Soul Screwed Series

Q&A: How do I tell my husband our illegitimate child he accepted while incarcerated, was fathered by his brother?

My husband and I have been together for 8 years. He was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary but he is getting early release and parole soon. Four years into his sentence I gave birth to a baby boy. He was upset in the beginning as expected, however, he asked me if I was still seeing the father. After assuring him that it was a mistake, which in all honestly still stands, he forgave me and swore to raise little man as his own. My son is now 3 years old and he knows my husband as his father because I show him photos and I have occasionally taken him to visitations ( pre-pandemic of course). I am excited that my husband will finally be coming home, nevertheless, I am terribly afraid of admitting that his younger brother is my baby daddy. Mind you no one is aware of the paternity except me (family just thinks I had an affair), and I know that it's worse to keep this a secret however I'm not sure how to have this conversation. I can't change what I've done. Can you give me some advice? -BbyMa.
Sentinel

My boyfriend is hiding things

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been dating for two years. He’s a hard worker, which appealed to me, as I’ve always been the breadwinner in previous relationships. But lately, I feel like he’s not putting any effort into the relationship. For one, we always hang out at my...
