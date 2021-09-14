CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

‘I Am Batman’ #1 a grounded street-level vigilante hero

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jace Fox is the new Batman in a city that no longer accepts superheroes as protectors, but laments them as criminals. He still goes out into the night to help those who can’t help themselves, is defiant against his father in his own way, and lives with a mask all the time. It’s a compelling take on Batman that John Ridley and Olivier Coipel kicked off with I Am Batman #0 back in August. The first issue is out this week and I am here to answer the age-old question: Is it good?

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: I Am Batman #1

In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call!. With a new and improved Bat-Suit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect…as he follows the trail of the voice of misinformation and violence-the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance their plan to inspire armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?
COMICS
ComicBook

I Am Batman #1 Review: A Strong Debut Hampered by Poor Worldbuilding

I Am Batman #1 provides readers with the next chapter of Jace Fox's journey in becoming Batman, although this monumental issue is hampered by a lack of context explaining the circumstances of Fox's rise. Several months ago, DC Comics announced that Jace Fox, the estranged son of Lucius Fox, would become Gotham City's next Batman. Fox's story arc was guided by John Ridley, the acclaimed screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave and creator of the award-winning TV series American Crime. Ridley's Fox is an activist Batman, one looking to fight disparity, inequity, and a tyrannical police state instead of ghoulish supervillains. This new Batman is a fantastic reframing of a protector of Gotham City, one that comes not from the ivory tower but rather the corners of the city that people would rather forget.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – I Am Batman #1

DC Comics releases I Am Batman #1 this coming Tuesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here…. In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Bat-Suit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect…as he follows the trail of the voice of misinformation and violence-the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance their plan to inspire armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1

Since Miracle Molly’s explosive first appearance in the pages of Batman, people have been clamoring to know more about the colorful transhumanist vigilante! Now the wait is over-the history of Gotham’s latest breakout star is revealed! It’s a story so secret even Miracle Molly doesn’t remember it! Discover what led a regular Gothamite to reject their past, name, and humanity to embrace the promise of a blank slate-the promise of the Unsanity Collective! Batman series writer James Tynion IV teams up with rising superstar artist Dani to bring you all the way back to the beginning of Miracle Molly in this exciting and integral Fear State special.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ridley
aiptcomics

‘Nightwing’ #84 offers great Batman team-up action

Nightwing has been on a tear ever since Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo took over on the series — just look at the number of high scores we gave it! — and the issue out this week continues that trend. This week, the series ties into the Batman event Fear State with Robbi Rodriguez jumping on board on art. With Batman drowning in Gotham, he could use all the help he could get from Nightwing, but what is really going on when transmissions from Oracle don’t seem quite right?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘TMNT: The Last Ronin’ #4 is intensely emotional and action-packed

It’s been a long time since I’ve gotten to look at an issue of this mini-series, and boy am I happy to be revisiting it. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is one of my favorite comics out there right now, and has consistently knocked it out of the park. The revival of an old school Eastman and Laird story continues to be one of the best Turtle stories ever put to page and beyond, and it’s not even finished yet.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Reptil #4

REPTIL’S LAST STAND! Three cousins in a race against time as Megalith closes in and springs the final stage of his plans…Two mysterious amulets that hold a world-shattering secret between them….One hero standing between complete catastrophe and peace – and only one chance to get it right. Don’t miss out on this momentous finale!
COMICS
tvseriesfinale.com

Grendel: Netflix Orders Vigilante Hero Series Based on Dark Horse Comics

Grendel is headed to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the vigilante hero series based on a graphic novel series from Dark Horse Comics. Abubakr Ali, Brittany Allen, Julian Black Antelope, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Andy Mientus, Jaime Ray Newman, Erik Palladino, and Madeline Zima star in the upcoming live-action series. Eight episodes have been ordered for the first season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Vigilante#Intents And Purposes#Gotham
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #3

The dimensional-warp tour keeps rolling as SPIDER-MAN comes face-to-face with a certain big red dinosaur! If dinosaurs weren’t enough, an unlikely HULK rears his frightening head! PLUS: Black Cat and Doctor Strange!. Written by: Peter David. Art by: Greg Land. Cover by: Greg Land. Page Count: 23 Pages. Release Date:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1

YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU! The X-Men’s greatest foe, mutantkind’s primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders… The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything. The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall… Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows… or will Krakoa slip into the abyss…?
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘X-Men Legends’ #7 is a just-okay X-Men experience

If you’re a sucker for nostalgia, X-Men Legends is a great way to relive different eras of the X-Men. This week, Larry Hama and Billy Tan are bringing us back to the ’90s with a Wolverine and Jubilee story that’s sure to bring droves of people back to their favorite era of Wolverine.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ #18 knocks it out of the park

One of the best parts about cosmic Marvel in recent years is seeing everything come together under Al Ewing’s singular, cohesive vision. The Last Annihilation has been a joy to read from start to finish in no small part because of how tight Ewing’s plans for cosmic Marvel are. Guardians of the Galaxy #18 is easily one of the best issues in this already phenomenal run.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
aiptcomics

‘Radiant Black’ #8 review

The battle for the power of the radiants rages on in Radiant Black #8. Last we saw Marshall and the other radiants, they were split apart by the mystery mercenary, who is after their abilities. Do Marshall and his newfound radiant friends stand a chance against a common enemy who knows more about their powers than they do? You’ll have to read it to find out.
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy