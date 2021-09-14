‘I Am Batman’ #1 a grounded street-level vigilante hero
Jace Fox is the new Batman in a city that no longer accepts superheroes as protectors, but laments them as criminals. He still goes out into the night to help those who can’t help themselves, is defiant against his father in his own way, and lives with a mask all the time. It’s a compelling take on Batman that John Ridley and Olivier Coipel kicked off with I Am Batman #0 back in August. The first issue is out this week and I am here to answer the age-old question: Is it good?aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0