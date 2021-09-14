‘I Am Batman’ #1 a grounded street-level vigilante hero

I Am Batman #1 provides readers with the next chapter of Jace Fox's journey in becoming Batman, although this monumental issue is hampered by a lack of context explaining the circumstances of Fox's rise. Several months ago, DC Comics announced that Jace Fox, the estranged son of Lucius Fox, would become Gotham City's next Batman. Fox's story arc was guided by John Ridley, the acclaimed screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave and creator of the award-winning TV series American Crime. Ridley's Fox is an activist Batman, one looking to fight disparity, inequity, and a tyrannical police state instead of ghoulish supervillains. This new Batman is a fantastic reframing of a protector of Gotham City, one that comes not from the ivory tower but rather the corners of the city that people would rather forget.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO